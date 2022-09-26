Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana | For crimes ranging from drug peddling to robbery, 10 police officials land in soup within a month

Ludhiana | For crimes ranging from drug peddling to robbery, 10 police officials land in soup within a month

In the most recent case which left the police red faced, a special task force (STF) unit busted an alleged racket supplying drugs to Ludhiana Central Jail inmates, with the arrest of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), a tea stall owner and two inmates.

ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana

In the past month, at least 10 police officers from Ludhiana and Khanna police departments have come under the scanner for their involvement in various crimes, ranging from drug peddling to robbery.

In the most recent case which left the police red faced, a special task force (STF) unit busted an alleged racket supplying drugs to Ludhiana Central Jail inmates, with the arrest of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), a tea stall owner and two inmates.

In the aftermath of the racket coming to the fore, police officials said that they have decided to regularly shuffle officers ferrying jail inmates to the court complex for hearings and vice-versa.

Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said that there is a zero-tolerance policy for cops involved in criminal activities and those found guilty will be subject to strict action.

In June this year, Sharma had reshuffled munshis of all 29 police stations, CIA staff-1, CIA staff-2, police control room, traffic police, prosecution cell, special branch, proclaimed offender staff and economic offences wing.

He had also transferred 924 police officers in one day on May 8, in what was the biggest reshuffle in the department in the past decade. According to the sources, the rejig came after several complaints were received that multiple cops are hand-in-glove with criminals involved in gambling and illegal sand mining among other illegal activities.

Advocate Gagandeep Singh said the law is same for all and cops found involved in crime will be subject to court proceedings and departmental inquiry.

Taint on Khaki

September 20: A Special Task Force (STF) unit arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), a tea stall owner and two inmates involved in supplying drugs into Ludhiana Central Jail.

September 10: Khanna police initiated a departmental inquiry against four police officers who failed a dope test. They reportedly swiped drugs which had been seized from peddlers.

September 9: The vigilance bureau arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a woman Punjab home guard (PHG) volunteer on graft charges, while another ASI managed to escape. All of them were deputed at the bus stand police post.

August 27: A constable and his aide were arrested with 1 gram heroin and 50 intoxicant pills.

August 11: Two police constables deputed at Circuit House for security of VVIPs were booked for their involvement in snatching and robberies.

    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

