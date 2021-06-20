Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana girl secures fifth rank in PCS judicial exam

Navkiran Kaur, 26, cleared the exam in her first attempt and attributed her success to her parents. She scored 851 marks out of a total of 1,350.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 01:36 AM IST
Navkiran Kaur celebrating her success with her family in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Navkiran Kaur, 26, has secured the fifth rank in the Punjab Civil Services (judicial) examination, results for which were declared by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) on Friday evening. A resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Pakhowal Road, she cleared the exam in her first attempt and attributed her success to her parents. She scored 851 marks out of a total of 1,350.

Navkiran has completed her bachelor’s in physics from St Stephen’s College, Delhi University, and master’s in physics from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. She said that she devoted eight to nine hours daily to her studies and consistent hard work is the key to success.

“My childhood dream has come true, and my father was my inspiration. I am the first in my family to clear the judicial exam and my parents are very happy,” she added.

An avid reader, Navkiran says that while preparing for the exam, she even took out time to read books, cook and bake.

An alumna of DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, Navkiran is ready to serve the state. Her father, Tarsem Singh, is a deputy general manager in the Central Bank of India, and, mother Sarabjit Kaur is a lecturer in English at Government Senior Secondary School, Moga.

DAV Public School principal Satwant Kaur Bhullar shared that Navkiran had always been a humble and intelligent student who was clear about her goals since her school days. She congratulated Navkiran and her family for the achievement.

Abhishek Sharma from Khanna and Sachin Pathak from Sahnewal clinched the second and third ranks in the state.

