Ludhiana girls shine in ISC examinations

Students of Sat Paul Mittal School, Dugri, and Sacred Heart Convent School, Sector 39, Urban Estate, Chandigarh Road,have bagged top positions in the Class 12 Indian School Certificate Class 12 exams in the city, results of which were declared on Saturday.

Of the total eight students who topped in the city, five are girls. Pranav Fatehpuria and Manit Gupta, students of Sat Paul Mittal School, Dugri, scored 99.75% marks in the commerce stream and topped in the city.

While in the humanities stream, Barbie Chawla, Prachi Mehra, and Romita Handa of Sat Paul Mittal School topped in the city by securing 99.75% marks.

Harshil Jain of Sat Paul Mittal School, Dugri, topped in the non-medical stream in the city. He scored 98% marks in the exams.

Jivjot Kaur of Sat Paul Mittal School and Kavya of Sacred Heart Convent School jointly topped in the medical stream with 97.5% marks each.

Due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in May, the board had cancelled the examinations. The council has declared the results based on students’ performance in Classes 11 and 12 (unit tests and pre-boards).

COMMERCE TOPPERS

Pranav Fatehpuria

Name: Pranav Fatehpuria

Score: 99.75%

School: Sat Paul Mittal School, Dugri

Aim: Chartered accountant

Success mantra: Focus on what teachers teach in class

Hobbies: Playing badminton and volleyball

Parents: Father Vinod Kumar Fatehpuria is a CA, and mother Smita Fatehpuria is a homemaker

Manit Gupta

Name: Manit Gupta

Score: 99.75%

School: Sat Paul Mittal School, Dugri

Aim: Actuary

Success mantra: Self-study and self-belief

Hobbies: Cycling and solving puzzles

Parents: Father Nitin Gupta, a retailer, and mother Sarina Gupta is a homemaker

HUMANITIES TOPPERS

Barbie Chawla

Name: Barbie Chawla

Score: 99.75%

School: Sat Paul Mittal School, Dugri

Aim: Artist

Success mantra: Consistency and hard work

Hobbies: Reading and painting

Parents: Father Maninder Pal Singh Chawla is a businessman; mother Tajvinder Kaur Chawla is a teacher at Sat Paul School

Prachi Mehra

Name: Prachi Mehra

Score: 99.75%

School: Sat Paul Mittal School, Dugri

Aim: Well-known entrepreneur

Success mantra: Live life to the fullest

Hobbies: Read mythology

Parents: Father Devinder Mehra, is a manufacturer of paper and tubes, and mother Sonia Mehra is a homemaker.

Romita Handa

Name: Romita Handa

Score: 99.75%

School: Sat Paul Mittal School, Dugri

Aim: Psychologist

Success mantra: Consistency, being regular in online classes

Study hours: Studying eight hours

Hobbies: Reading and writing

Parents: Father Manoj Handa is a cycle manufacturer, and mother, Roshni Handa, is an English teacher at Sat Paul Mittal School