Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: Group admin among two booked booked for offensive remarks on WhatsApp
others

Ludhiana: Group admin among two booked booked for offensive remarks on WhatsApp

Police said both the accused, who posted derogatory remarks on Dr BR Amberdkar and other leaders, have switched off their mobile number, but they will be tracked down soon
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON JUN 17, 2021 01:49 AM IST
The accused are yet to be identified. (Representational photo)

The Daresi police here have booked the administrator of a WhatsApp group and another member for posting derogatory remarks against Dr BR Ambedkar.

The accused are yet to be identified, said police, who are trying to trace them through their mobile phone numbers.

A case was registered following a complaint by Jamson Ghai of Basti Jodhewal.

Ghai, who is a member of Punjab Legal Cell Ludhiana, stated that the accused is the administrator of a WhatsApp group named Nathuram Godse Vichaar Manch, and during a conversation on some topic, he has passed derogatory comments against Dr BR Ambedkar and other prominent leaders which have hurt the sentiments of the members belonging to the Schedule Caste community.

Investigating officer sub-inspector Sunita Kaur said that both the accused have switched off their phones, but they will be tracked down soon.

A case under Sections 294 and 297 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Daresi police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Two-year-old asks grandpa if she could help him in ‘yawdwowk’. Watch sweet video

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP