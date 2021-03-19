Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: Guard ends life after ‘lover’ gets married to another man
Ludhiana: Guard ends life after ‘lover’ gets married to another man

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:02 AM IST
Police have recovered a suicide note, in which the man had claimed that he was taking the extreme step as he was cheated by his lover. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 28-year-old man, working as a security guard at a departmental store in the city, ended his life by consuming a poisonous substance after his alleged lover got married to another man.

The woman, who is the manager of the same store where the 28-year-old worked, was in a relationship with him for the last nine years, his father claimed.

On March 15, she got married to another man following which the 28-year-old consumed a poisonous substance at the grain market on Gill Road. He was rushed to SPS Hospital, near Sherpur, where succumbed during treatment on Wednesday.

Police have recovered a suicide note, in which the man had claimed that he was taking the extreme step as he was cheated by his lover.

A case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) has been registered against the woman, on the complaint of the victim’s father, who is a resident of Hamirpur of Himachal Pradesh.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ranjit Singh, the investigating officer, said the woman will be arrested soon.

