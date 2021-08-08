Ludhiana hi-tech cycle valley in line for completion by March, says Punjab industries minister

Chandigarh Punjab industries and commerce minister Sunder Sham Arora on Sunday said the hi-tech cycle valley coming up on 379 acre of land at a cost of ₹365 crore in Ludhiana will be on the world map as industry titans will soon start establishing their units.

He added that the layout plan, change of land use (CLU), environmental clearance under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), RERA have also been accorded approval for the entire chunk of land. “The basic internal infrastructure of the cycle valley is scheduled to be completed by February 28,” he said.

Arora added that chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh led state government is working diligently towards setting up such industrial projects in the state, which would serve the twin purpose of being environment-friendly and providing employment avenue to the youth.

He added that a 100 acre plot had been allotted to Hero Cycles limited, Ludhiana in December, 2018 for setting up of anchor unit, on which Hero Cycles limited has already commenced production from April, 2021 after constructing the requisite manufacturing infrastructure.

Another 61 acre plot has been allotted to the Aditya Birla Group and 17 acre allotted to the JK Paper. The Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) will also set up an electricity grid station of 400 KVA on 30 acre.

“The cycle valley has been connected with the Chandigarh-Ludhiana national highway by constructing a 100 feet wide 4 lane and 8.3km long, external concrete road that was dedicated to the public on April 14, 2021,” the minister said.