Ludhiana hotel owner dies after clash with traders

A 60-year-old hotel owner died after a scuffle with some Kashmiri traders in Rari Mohalla on Friday evening, while his son suffered minor injuries. After the incident, the police have rounded up a Kashmiri trader, his son and an accomplice.

The police suspected that the man died of cardiac arrest. The body has been sent to civil hospital for autopsy. The police are waiting for the postmortem report to take action.

The deceased is Harinder Pal Singh. He was the owner of a hotel situated opposite the railway station. Kashmiri traders used to avail loan from him, the police said.

Division Number 3 SHO Jarnail Singh said Amandeep Singh, son of Harinder, had gone to the house of Abdul Sammad Khan, who is also the president of Kashmiri Traders’ Association in Ludhiana, in Rari Mohalla, where he indulged in a scuffle with Khan, his son Kabir and another aide Habib over monetary issue.

Amandeep said the accused attacked him with an iron rod.

His father intervened in the matter, but the accused thrashed him as well. He said his father suffered a shock and collapsed. He rushed his father to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The SHO added that they have been scanning the footage of CCTVs installed in the area. The police are also recording statements of eyewitnesses for further proceedings.

The cops said appropriate action will be taken after investigation.