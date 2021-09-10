Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: I-T raid at fruit trader’s residence, office continues for second day

The raids were also conducted at the residence and office of the company in Sirsa district of Haryana simultaneously on September 8
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 01:08 AM IST
The I-T department conducting a raid at Nitesh Fruit Company near Jalandhar bypass in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Suspecting tax evasion at large, the income tax (I-T) department on Thursday continued its raid against a commission agent-cum-fruit trader at the wholesale vegetable market near Jalandhar bypass for the second day.

As per information, the raids were also conducted at the residence and office of the company in Sirsa district of Haryana simultaneously on September 8 and action was taken by the directorate of income tax (investigation), Ludhiana.

The trader deals in bananas and papaya at a large scale. During the raids, the teams checked the documents and also cross-checked the stock with the bills.

Teams from other states/districts were also part of the search operation and paramilitary forces also accompanied the I-T department teams.

The Ludhiana directorate also raided eight other premises in Khanna including the office of an edible oil and bakery products manufacturing unit.

