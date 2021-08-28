Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: Inquiry into road project allocation to blacklisted contractor
Earlier on August 25, mayor Balkar Sandhu had directed the officials to initiate an inquiry against officials for allotting road construction contracts to a blacklisted contractor - Vinod Jain, who accused the MC and mayor of corruption while awarding the road construction contracts. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Ludhiana: Inquiry into road project allocation to blacklisted contractor

Municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal on Friday marked an inquiry to MC additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal has also been directed to look into the alleged tampering with the resolution of MC General House, regarding the norms fixed for allotment of contracts to bitumen contractors
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 01:36 AM IST

Amid row over allotment of road construction contracts to a blacklisted contractor, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal on Friday marked an inquiry to MC additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal.

Dachalwal has also been directed to look into the alleged tampering with the resolution of MC General House, regarding the norms fixed for allotment of contracts to bitumen contractors. The official has been directed to probe the role of MC officials and complete the inquiries within two weeks.

Earlier on August 25, mayor Balkar Sandhu had directed the officials to initiate an inquiry against officials for allotting road construction contracts to a blacklisted contractor - Vinod Jain, who accused the MC and mayor of corruption while awarding the road construction contracts. It was also found that someone allegedly tampered with the resolution of MC General House to help contractors earn more profits in road construction projects.

Mayor Sandhu said strict action will be taken against the officials who allotted the contracts to the blacklisted contractor and against those who tampered with the resolution of MC general house.

