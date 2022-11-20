Ludhiana: Kingpin of kidnappers’ gang arrested, 2 locals rescued

Samrala police have arrested the kingpin of an Uttar Pradesh based gang of kidnappers and rescued two Ludhiana residents who had been abducted.

The accused has been identified as Manias Shah of Uttar Pradesh. His two accomplices managed to flee.

The accused used to call people to others states by promising them jobs and lucrative salaries. After the job seekers got there, the accused kidnapped and sought ransom from their families.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) Waryam Singh said that a woman, Gurjinder Kaur of Bagli Kalan village, had lodged a complaint on November 11 stating that a man, who introduced himself as Rahul Chatterjee, had called her husband Harjit Singh and offered him the job of a foreman at a Bihar based steel manufacturing unit. Harjit and his friend Nirankar Sharma had gone to Bihar via train.

A few days later, the woman received a ransom call demanding ₹5 lakh for the duo’s release.

The DSP added that after receiving the complaint, police traced the location of the mobile phone from which the ransom call had been received to Uttar Pradesh.

A police party was sent to Uttar Pradesh where the police party not only rescued the two men but also nabbed Manias.

The accused is already facing trial in three cases.