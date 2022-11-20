Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: Kingpin of kidnappers’ gang arrested, 2 locals rescued

Ludhiana: Kingpin of kidnappers’ gang arrested, 2 locals rescued

others
Published on Nov 20, 2022 11:30 PM IST

The kingpin of an Uttar Pradesh based gang of kidnappers, who has been arrested, used to call people to others states by promising them jobs and lucrative salaries; Ludhiana residents who had been abducted have been rescued

A Ludhiana-based woman had lodged a complaint on November 11 stating that a man, who introduced himself as Rahul Chatterjee, had called her husband Harjit Singh and offered him the job of a foreman at a Bihar based steel manufacturing unit; the arrested accused, kingpin of an Uttar Pradesh based gang of kidnappers, is already facing trial in three cases. (HT FILE)
A Ludhiana-based woman had lodged a complaint on November 11 stating that a man, who introduced himself as Rahul Chatterjee, had called her husband Harjit Singh and offered him the job of a foreman at a Bihar based steel manufacturing unit; the arrested accused, kingpin of an Uttar Pradesh based gang of kidnappers, is already facing trial in three cases. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Samrala police have arrested the kingpin of an Uttar Pradesh based gang of kidnappers and rescued two Ludhiana residents who had been abducted.

The accused has been identified as Manias Shah of Uttar Pradesh. His two accomplices managed to flee.

The accused used to call people to others states by promising them jobs and lucrative salaries. After the job seekers got there, the accused kidnapped and sought ransom from their families.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) Waryam Singh said that a woman, Gurjinder Kaur of Bagli Kalan village, had lodged a complaint on November 11 stating that a man, who introduced himself as Rahul Chatterjee, had called her husband Harjit Singh and offered him the job of a foreman at a Bihar based steel manufacturing unit. Harjit and his friend Nirankar Sharma had gone to Bihar via train.

A few days later, the woman received a ransom call demanding 5 lakh for the duo’s release.

The DSP added that after receiving the complaint, police traced the location of the mobile phone from which the ransom call had been received to Uttar Pradesh.

A police party was sent to Uttar Pradesh where the police party not only rescued the two men but also nabbed Manias.

The accused is already facing trial in three cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out