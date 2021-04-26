Ludhiana left with just a day’s stock of vaccine

Two days after receiving 40,000 doses of Covid vaccine, the district has run out of its stock once again. As per health officials, Ludhiana was left with stock enough for just another day as of Sunday.

On April 20, the health department had suspended vaccine supply to private hospitals in view of the supply shortage. In case the stock is not replenished in a day, the district will have to suspend inoculations at its government-run session sites too.

District immunisation officer Dr Puneet Juneja confirmed that Ludhiana is left with only a day’s supply of vaccine. Dr Juneja said the district had received 40,000 doses of Covishield vaccine from Chandigarh on Thursday but this stock has also been used up. “We now have supply only till Monday. We have requested for more vaccines and may get it in a day or two.”

Nodal officer Dr Kiran Ahluwalia said the health department used to get a fresh supply on routine basis. “We used to have around 30,000 to 40,000 doses in our stock normally, but due to the sudden spurt in the number of vaccinations, we are now facing a shortage,” said the nodal officer.

