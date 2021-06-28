Ludhiana: LIP begins relay hunger strike against govt job for MLA Pandey’s son

Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) leaders sat on a hunger strike near Chand Cinema on Sunday to protest against the state government appointing Ludhiana (north) MLA Rakesh Pandey’s son as naib tehsildar.

Slamming MLA Pandey for his alleged failure in taking up development works in the constituency, LIP leader and in-charge of north constituency, Randhir Sibia, stated that five leaders will sit on relay hunger strike every day, which will continue till the decision to give the government job to Pandey’s son is rolled back.

The state government had recently approved jobs for Arjun Partap Singh Bajwa, son of Qadian MLA Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa, as inspector (Group B) in Punjab Police, and Bhisham Pandey, son of Ludhiana North MLA Rakesh Pandey, as Naib Tehsildar.

Bajwa has declined the job and Pandey should do the same. The government had announced jobs for unemployed youth, but is instead giving them to the sons of MLAs. Pandey is also working for his vested interests rather than the development of the constituency, due to which we were forced to sit on hunger strike,” said Sibia.

Despite attempts were made to reach MLA Pandey, he was not available for comments.