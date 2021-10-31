Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Malakpur dirt track a first in Punjab

To promote the motorcycling sport, a group of local bikers has built Punjab’s first ‘Dirt Park’ in Malakpur, Ludhiana
Bikers in action on the Punjab’s first dirt track in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 11:12 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

To promote the motorcycling sport, a group of local bikers has built Punjab’s first ‘Dirt Park’ in Malakpur, Ludhiana.

The park, built on private property, is spread over two acres of land and has been designed by expert riders.

A motorcycle sport event, ‘Ludhiana scramble’, was held to mark the inaugural ceremony of the biking track in which over 50 professional bike riders across the north region including, Manali, Chamba, Dehradun, and Chandigarh, competed in three categories including novice, expert, and open bike.

The event included a 2-km cross country section and 2.5 laps of the 450m track.

Navneet Sangar, a participant from Kurukshetra, who works with an IT company, said, “It is amazing as there is no other such track in Punjab or the neighbouring states. The bikers didn’t have much free space to practice. This will also help make people more aware about this sport.”

Another participant, Harpreet Dhiman of Chandigarh, said that it is a dangerous and expensive sport and thus needs proper training.

“It is an opportunity for the Ludhiana bikers to avail the benefits and improve their skills,” said Dhiman.

