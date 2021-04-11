Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana man assaulted, robbed of 20,000, scooter
Ludhiana man assaulted, robbed of 20,000, scooter

The 46-year-old victim was returning from a friend’s place in New Madhopuri around 8.30pm when he was waylaid by four men and robbed of his cash, mobile phone and two-wheeler, say police
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 12:18 AM IST
A 46-year-old man was beaten up by four men and robbed of his scooter and 20,000 in New Madhopuri on Friday night.

The victim, Mohammad Naeem, 46, of Gulabi Bagh, told the police that he was in New Madhopuri for dinner at a friend’s house.

After the meal, he left for his house around 8.30pm. On the way, four men waylaid him and assaulted him. After overpowering him, they snatched his 20,000 in cash and mobile phone, before fleeing with his scooter.

As the robbers left, Naeem rushed back to his friend’s house and informed the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Joginderpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said they had registered a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restrain), 379-B (snatching) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code at the Daresi police station.

The police are scanning CCTV cameras installed in the area to gather clues about the accused.

