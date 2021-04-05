Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana man attacked, robbed of licensed revolver, mobile phone
others

Ludhiana man attacked, robbed of licensed revolver, mobile phone

Was relieving on the roadside after parking his car, when six men attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and took away his weapon and phone, say police
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 01:17 AM IST
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Six men attacked a 32-year-old man with sharp-edged weapons and robbed him of his licensed revolver and a mobile phone on Railway road in Dehlon on Saturday.

The victim, Harinder Singh, 32, of Manakwal village, told the police that he was on his way to Gill village in his car to drop a friend. When they reached near Railway road, he stopped on the roadside to relieve himself.

Suddenly, six men turned up there on two motorcycles and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. They snatched his mobile phone and a .32-bore revolver, which had four bullets, and sped away. His friend also suffered injuries in the attack.

He informed his family members, who rushed them to a hospital on Gill Road, where they remain under treatment.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Hardev Singh, who is investigating the case, said they were trying to find clues about the robbers through CCTV footage on the stretch where they attacked the victims.

A case under Section 379B-2 (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of snatching) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Dehlon police station.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Patkar slams Modi govt over agri laws

4 arrested for running baby sale racket in Mumbai

Ex-corporator, 2 others booked for flouting Covid-19 norms in weddings at Kalyan

3 take 13.4cr from Mumbai buyers, fail to deliver flats after 10 yrs, booked
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP