Ludhiana man attacked, robbed of licensed revolver, mobile phone

Six men attacked a 32-year-old man with sharp-edged weapons and robbed him of his licensed revolver and a mobile phone on Railway road in Dehlon on Saturday.

The victim, Harinder Singh, 32, of Manakwal village, told the police that he was on his way to Gill village in his car to drop a friend. When they reached near Railway road, he stopped on the roadside to relieve himself.

Suddenly, six men turned up there on two motorcycles and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. They snatched his mobile phone and a .32-bore revolver, which had four bullets, and sped away. His friend also suffered injuries in the attack.

He informed his family members, who rushed them to a hospital on Gill Road, where they remain under treatment.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Hardev Singh, who is investigating the case, said they were trying to find clues about the robbers through CCTV footage on the stretch where they attacked the victims.

A case under Section 379B-2 (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of snatching) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Dehlon police station.