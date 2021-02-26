Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana man beaten to death by landlord on suspicion of theft
Suspecting him of stealing ₹1,000, a man beat up his tenant to death with a stick in Gagan Nagar of Daba area on Friday
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:07 PM IST
The victim, identified as Vijay Mourya, 30, was a labourer. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, he had been living in the city for the past two years in a rented accommodation owned by the accused, Gabbar Singh, 50.

On Thursday night, neighbours heard ruckus in Gabbar’s house and found him fighting with Vijay. Gabbar was accusing Vijay of stealing 1,000 from his pocket. They intervened and diffused the altercation before returning home.

In the wee hours of Friday, they again heard noises and on rushing out, saw Gabbar beating up Vijay with a stick. They said he did not stop assaulting his tenant till he stopped responding. As he tried to flee on noticing Vijay unconscious, neighbours nabbed him and handed him over to the police.

“By the time we were informed, Vijay was already dead. His landlord has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The family of the victim have been informed about the incident,” said inspector Mehma Singh, station house officer (SHO), Daba police station.

The accused will be presented in court on Saturday.

