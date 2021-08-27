Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Man facing burglary charges held for furnishing fake bail bonds

A man accused of stealing cash and jewellery from a house in South Model Gram has been arrested for availing bail with the help of forged documents
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 01:10 AM IST
While scanning the documents, the court found that the bail bonds were fake and ordered the police to lodge an FIR. (HT FILE)

A man accused of stealing cash and jewellery from a house in South Model Gram has been arrested for availing bail with the help of forged documents. A hunt is on for his brother and son, who had furnished the fake bail documents.

The accused has been identified as Ganga Ram of Jawaddi while his aides are Bhupinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh of Phagla village and Jatinder Kumar of Basant Avenue.

The FIR has been lodged following the orders of additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) Harsimranjit Singh.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhpal Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 381 (theft) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at Division Number 5 police station on June 14, after he, along with his brother and son, had allegedly committed burglary at the house of his son’s employer. Ganga Ram was then arrested and sent to jail.

The ASI said that the accused had availed bail on July 14. While scanning the documents, the court found that the bail bonds were fake and ordered the police to lodge an FIR.

The ASI said a case under Sections 177 (furnishing fake documents), 181 (false statement on oath or affirmation to public servant or person authorised to administer an oath or affirmation), 200 (Using as true such declaration knowing it to be false), 419 ( cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine any document or electronic record), 474 (possession of a document, knowing it to be forged, with intent to use it as genuine) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for the rest of the accused.

