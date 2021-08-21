Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana man held for beating mule
others

Ludhiana man held for beating mule

A passer-by had informed the complainant, who is a member of the Help for Animals organisation, that a mule had lost consciousness while pulling a cart on Malhar Road, and the cart puller was beating the animal with a stick
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 01:02 AM IST
The complainant reached the spot and deterred the man and informed the police about the incident (Representative photo)

The Division Number 5 police arrested a man for beating a mule at Satpal Mittal Road (Malhar road) on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Santosh Kumar of Dhandhra Road of Dugri.

The FIR was lodged following the statement of Mani Singh of Koocha Harnam Das. Mani, who is a member of the Help for Animals organisation, stated that a passer-by informed him that a mule had lost consciousness while pulling a cart on Malhar Road, and the cart puller was beating the animal with a stick.

Mani reached the spot and deterred the man. Following this, he informed the police about the incident.

ASI Hardev Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11 (A) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, was lodged against the accused.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Water-logged Rajindra Hospital signals ailing administration

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel, Singh Deo to meet party high command in Delhi on Tuesday

BJP makes hay as Sidhu takes on Punjab govt on sugarcane prices

ED raids conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s bungalow on Chennai outskirts
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP