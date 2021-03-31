Ludhiana man strangles wife to death, flees with one-year-old son

A 25-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife to death with the cord of a mobile charger and fled, taking his one-year-old son with him, in Civil City area during Holi festivities on Monday.

The body was discovered by the victim’s brother, who lives in the same locality and had gone to meet her on Holi.

The victim has been identified as Laxmi, 22, who had got married to the accused, Hari Ram, a labourer, two years ago.

The victim’s brother, Sandeep Kumar, said the couple had a love marriage. They lived in a rented accommodation along with Hari’s brothers. According to the neighbours, the accused was an alcoholic and used to frequently beat up his wife in an inebriated condition.

Sandeep said that on Monday, when he reached his sister’s house, he found her lying unconscious on the floor while the cord of a mobile phone charger was wrapped around her neck. Hari and the couple’s one-year-old son were missing. Sandeep made multiple calls to Hari but the latter’s phone was switched off.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harbhajan Singh, who is investigating the case, said as per preliminary investigations, Hari, along with his two brothers and some friends, were consuming liquor in the labour quarters before the incident. When Hari went inside his room, the couple got into an argument following which Hari strangled the victim to death. Following the incident, the accused, grabbed his son, and fled along with his brothers and friends.

Police have registered a murder case and launched a manhunt for the accused.