Ludhiana: Mason held for sexually assaulting minor

The Basti Jodhewal police arrested a 53-year-old mason for sexually assaulting the 10-year-old daughter of his tenant on Friday. The accused also threatened the victim that if she narrated the incident to anyone, he would kill her younger brother.

The case was lodged following the complaint of the victim’s mother. The complainant stated that she, her husband, their 10-year-old daughter, and their 7-year-old son have been living as tenants in the accused’s house for the past three months. Her husband is an auto driver.

She added that on Friday evening when she was taking a walk, her daughter came to her and started crying. When asked, she told that the owner had taken her on the roof of the house and sexually assaulted her.

The victim’s mother said she immediately complained to the police.

Inspector Mohammad Jamil, SHO at Basti Jodhewal police station, said the police arrested the accused immediately after the mother complained. A case under Sections 376 AB (punishment for rape on woman under twelve years of age) 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been lodged against the accused.

The police produced the accused before the court on Saturday. The court remanded the accused two days in police custody.