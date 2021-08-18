Ludhiana mayor bows to pressure, allows use of plastic bags till year end

Bowing down to pressure from the industry ahead of assembly elections, mayor Balkar Sandhu on Tuesday announced a breather against the plastic-bag ban and allowed the use of plastic bags of 50 microns and above till the year end.

The announcement came after the members of the Punjab carry bag manufacturers and traders’ association met the mayor at his camp office on Tuesday.

Though the state government had imposed a complete ban on plastic bags in April 2016, the relief has been provided, citing a recent notification by the Centre, which allowed plastic bags of width 50 microns and above.

Mayor Sandhu said that after December 2021, a complete ban will be imposed in the city. Senior vice-president of the association, Harmeet Batra said the industry has been demanding a relief as the imposition of a complete ban would have robbed the livelihood of hundreds of traders and manufacturers, who are already reeling under losses due to the ongoing pandemic.

He said, “We have been demanding permission to deal in 50 micron bags for a long time as the Centre has also permitted the same. The mayor has accepted our demand and we have also asked our members to avoid dealing in banned bags with width less than 50 micron.”

The industry’s representatives also stated that they are willing to work with the civic body to manage the waste in the city.

An MC official, requesting anonymity, revealed that the civic body has been forced to go easy on the ban due to the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections. Further, MC officials are also finding it difficult to measure the width of bags during the raids due to lack of proper equipment.

Mayor Sandhu said, “The decision has been taken after the union government allowed plastic carry bags of width up to 50 micron and above. Temporary relief has been given citing the upcoming festival season. The civic body will continue to take action against traders and residents dealing in plastic bags of width less than 50 microns.”

Earlier on July 21, the mayor had announced a massive drive to impose the ban on plastic carry bags, stating that apart from creating pollution, dumping of plastic waste also chokes the sewer lines. The drive had started in the city on August 1.