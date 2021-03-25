Ludhiana MC House approves 1,064 crore budget unanimously

Amid uproar over the relief of ₹8 crore being given to the advertising contractor among issues concerning the residents, the General House of MC on Wednesday unanimously approved the annual budget of ₹1,064.85 crore for 2021-22.

The budget was approved without detailed discussion. As per the budget proposal, 55.46% amount will be used for development, 42.26% on establishment and 2.28% on miscellaneous expenditure.

The members of the House raised objections over the relief being given to the outdoor advertising contractor and sought explanation on why the income under the head of advertisement fee has been reduced from ₹23 crore to ₹15 crore . The councillors from the BJP, the Lok Insaaf Party, and the SAD claimed this was allegedly being done to benefit the contractor. The House also demanded that MC should increase the salary of contractual sewermen.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said, “The relief has been given to the advertising contractor as per the guidelines issued by the state government due to the losses suffered by contractor during pandemic. The copies of proposed budget were delivered to the councillors few days back. The MC has already floated tenders for development works worth ₹175 crore. The doubts of the councillors regarding advertisement fee, sale of properties among others were cleared, following which the House has approved the budget unanimously. No new tax has been imposed on the public.”

SAD seeks inquiry into substandard road construction

Raising hue and cry over inaction in the matter wherein a number of road samples collected from different parts of city failed quality test, leader of opposition Harbhajan Singh Dang sought strict action against the contractor and the officials concerned. LIP councillor Harvinder Kaler also demanded an inquiry into whether the payment has been stopped by the officials, especially in Zone C, or not. Mayor Sandhu said inquiries were being conducted in each and every case.

BJP councillors put placards around necks

Raising objections over multiple issues, BJP councillors hung placards around their necks. Councillor Yashpal Chaudhary also demanded that MC should not allow the contractor to further sublet the solid waste management work as it hits the quality.

Cong, SAD councillors at loggerheads

Congress councillor Pallavi Vinayak and SAD councillor Sarabjeet Laddi came at loggerheads over the permission being given for setting up a fuel station in the former’s ward. While Laddi claimed that the objections were raised only against the pumps being installed by SAD leaders, Pallavi said the station was being built illegally.

Mayor Sandhu has formed a committee to look into the matter.