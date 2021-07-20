Ludhiana MC issues work orders for C&D waste plant in city

Hanging fire for over four years, the municipal corporation (MC) has finally issued work orders for establishing a construction and demolition (C&D) waste plant in the city.

As per officials, it will be the first-of-its-kind plant in the state and will be established in Dhandari Kalan area at a cost of ₹4.40 crore under the Smart City Mission. The work order for the project was issued last week and construction is set to begin soon.

Will restore C&D waste into sand, gravel

The plant will be commissioned within six months and the contractor hired for the project will supply, install, commission, operate and maintain the plant for a period of five years.

The contractor will also be responsible for restoring the C&D waste into sand and gravel, which the civic body will procure.

Will help check pollution

The plant will come as a major relief for residents who have been raising a hue and cry over the dumping of C&D waste at vacant plots and green zones of various parts of the city, including the cremation ground road in Model Town Extension, Dugri, Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar, Focal Point, Haibowal among other areas.

Dumping of waste in the open also leads to air pollution. During a virtual meeting held on May 21, the monitoring committee of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had directed the MC to start operations of the C&D waste plant within three months, otherwise a penalty of ₹2 lakh will be imposed on the civic body.

Arvind Sharma, a resident of SBS Nagar, said, “We have been regularly complaining about dumping of construction waste by building contractors. It creates unhygienic conditions and encourages others to do the same.”

Karandeep Singh, a resident of Model Town Extension Block-B, said, “The green belts on the cremation ground road have been lying in shambles for a long time. It also presents a filthy look even as we live in one of the posh areas of the city. If maintained properly, the area can be developed as a place where residents can spend leisure time with their families.”

As per officials, the MC will also be purchasing dumpers and JCB machines under the Smart City project for shifting waste dumped in different parts of the city to the plant.

MC commissioner-cum-chief executive officer (CEO) of Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) Pardeep Sabharwal said the plant will help the civic body in reducing pollution. The civic body has already designated six sites for dumping C&D waste. These are located on the Chandigarh Road, Dhandari Kalan, Rahon Road, Barewal among other areas. Those caught dumping waste in green belts or open plots will be penalised.