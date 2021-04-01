Ludhiana MC recovers 3 cr as property tax on last day, still fails to meet target

The municipal corporation recovered around ₹3 crore as property tax from residents on Wednesday, which was the last day to pay the dues.

As per MC officials, at least 70,000 property owners are yet to pay up their dues for the year 2020-21. They will now have to pay 20% of the amount as penalty and 18% as annual interest on the delayed payment.

There are around 2.40 lakh properties in the city which fall under the ambit of property tax. Only 10% penalty was imposed on payment of tax by March 31.

Meanwhile, a huge rush was seen at the municipal corporation (MC)’s offices on Wednesday as residents queued up to pay their dues on the last day. Though MC had deputed staff to ensure social distancing, the visitors were seen standing in close proximity to each other as they waited for their turn at the counter.

MC superintendent (property tax), Vivek Verma said, “A large number of residents submitted their tax on the last day and MC has recovered around ₹3 crore in a single day. Residents who fail to pay the tax will have to pay an additional penalty and interest on delayed payment.”

Meanwhile, the property tax wing once again failed to meet the annual recovery target of ₹130 crore, with the branch recovering only around ₹97 crore till March 31.