Ludhiana MC restricts public entry in its offices

Amid soaring Covid cases in the district, the municipal corporation (MC) on Monday restricted public entry in its office. Residents have been directed to submit complaints online and entry will only be allowed if necessary.

In an order issued by municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, zonal commissioners have been directed to place complaint boxes outside the offices. They have also been told to ensure that entry, when necessary, should be allowed from one entry gate only. Staff should be deployed to ensure that the visitors wear a mask and get the hands sanitised.

Residents can also get the complaints registered at 0161-4085013 and 0161-4085038.

Sabharwal stated that any individual or organisation/group which wants to submit a memorandum, should do it online.

An MC official, requesting anonymity, said that even though entry into the civic body’s offices has been restricted, many residents will still have to visit for work like submitting documents to get TS1 (NOC) and change of ownership. The official added that the MC should shut down its offices completely till second wave resides.

While residents appreciated the step, they also demanded that MC should ensure timely solution for complaints submitted online.

Tanvir Singh, a resident of Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar, said, “MC takes many days to resolve complaints submitted online. The step taken by the civic body to restrict entry is appreciable, but they must ensure time-bound redressal of grievances.”

Sabharwal said, “The decision has been taken after discussions with mayor Balkar Sandhu, keeping in mind the safety of the public and MC staff. Large number of residents visit MC offices to submit complaints and for other work, which can be done online. Directions have been issued to officials to resolve complaints received online at the earliest. Residents can also submit complaints on the MC’s official website, mcludhiana.gov.in. In case of any other problem, they can submit a complaint on commissionermcl@gmail.com.

Sabharwal said that he has also directed the MC officials to provide masks and hand sanitisers to the field staff.

Last year, over 50 MC employees including zonal commissioner Kulpreet Singh, had tested Covid positive and three Class-4 staffers had succumbed to the disease.

