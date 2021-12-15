Ludhiana MC seals eight illegal shops in residential area

The building branch of municipal corporation on Tuesday sealed eight commercial establishments in New BRS Nagar which were constructed in violation of building bylaws.

Assistant town planner (ATP) MS Bedi said action was taken following the orders of Punjab and Haryana high court. He added that the shops had been sealed in 2019, but some relaxations were issued later as the occupants of the shops said they had suffered losses due to the pandemic.

Recently, the area residents lodged a complaint demanding the closure of these illegal establishments in the residential area. Bedi said that the shops sealed during the drive were being used as godowns by musical groups and wedding caterers. He added that the team did not face any opposition and the drive concluded smoothly.