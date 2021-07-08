Ludhiana MC to conduct survey to identify dry, dead trees in city

To prevent loss of life and property during thunderstorms, Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has decided to conduct a survey to ascertain the number of dry or dead trees standing in different parts of the city. Dry, dead and bent trees have high chances of being uprooted during storms so the MC plans to replace such trees with new ones.

The civic body has issued instructions to its staff to click pictures of such trees for proof. The MC has also roped in some non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for the survey.

Punjab road safety council member Rahul Verma said it is a good move as trees uprooted during thunderstorms pose a threat to residents’ lives and also hinder smooth traffic movement. Such incidents also cause damage to property and disrupt power supply due to snapping of electricity wires, Verma added.

Dry and dead trees can be found across the city, but most commonly in Sarabha Nagar, Civil Lines and nearby areas.

On June 10, during a late evening thunderstorm, trees got uprooted at as many as 55 locations in the city. Near Jamalpur Chowk, commuters had a narrow escape as trees fell on two cars that were stuck in traffic. The occupants of the car managed to get out safely. In Haibowal Kalan area, the boundary wall of a plot collapsed on a park car. Similar incidents were reported in Civil Lines, Model Town Extension, Model Gram, Haibowal, Dugri, Jamalpur, Gill road, Chandigarh Road, Rakh Bagh among other areas. Movement of traffic was hit at a few points, including Jamalpur Chowk, Civil Lines, Gill Road etc, after the damaged trees fell on roads. Electricity wires were damaged in most parts as trees fell on power supply lines.

MC chief to take final decision

MC junior engineer (horticulture wing) Kirpal Singh said once the staff submits the reports of their respective areas, along with the pictures of trees, a compiled list will be submitted to MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal for the final decision on replacement of trees. “This is with the view that there is no unnecessary replacement. Sometimes healthy green trees also fall during thunderstorm, but this activity will minimise the risk,” said Singh.