Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana MC to conduct survey to identify dry, dead trees in city
others

Ludhiana MC to conduct survey to identify dry, dead trees in city

As dry and dead trees have high chances of being uprooted during storm, Ludhiana MC will be replacing these with new ones after survey
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 12:41 AM IST
A car damaged after a tree collapse in Tagore Nagar area of Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

To prevent loss of life and property during thunderstorms, Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has decided to conduct a survey to ascertain the number of dry or dead trees standing in different parts of the city. Dry, dead and bent trees have high chances of being uprooted during storms so the MC plans to replace such trees with new ones.

The civic body has issued instructions to its staff to click pictures of such trees for proof. The MC has also roped in some non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for the survey.

Punjab road safety council member Rahul Verma said it is a good move as trees uprooted during thunderstorms pose a threat to residents’ lives and also hinder smooth traffic movement. Such incidents also cause damage to property and disrupt power supply due to snapping of electricity wires, Verma added.

Dry and dead trees can be found across the city, but most commonly in Sarabha Nagar, Civil Lines and nearby areas.

On June 10, during a late evening thunderstorm, trees got uprooted at as many as 55 locations in the city. Near Jamalpur Chowk, commuters had a narrow escape as trees fell on two cars that were stuck in traffic. The occupants of the car managed to get out safely. In Haibowal Kalan area, the boundary wall of a plot collapsed on a park car. Similar incidents were reported in Civil Lines, Model Town Extension, Model Gram, Haibowal, Dugri, Jamalpur, Gill road, Chandigarh Road, Rakh Bagh among other areas. Movement of traffic was hit at a few points, including Jamalpur Chowk, Civil Lines, Gill Road etc, after the damaged trees fell on roads. Electricity wires were damaged in most parts as trees fell on power supply lines.

MC chief to take final decision

MC junior engineer (horticulture wing) Kirpal Singh said once the staff submits the reports of their respective areas, along with the pictures of trees, a compiled list will be submitted to MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal for the final decision on replacement of trees. “This is with the view that there is no unnecessary replacement. Sometimes healthy green trees also fall during thunderstorm, but this activity will minimise the risk,” said Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

End of an era: Odisha sand artist sculpts beautiful tribute to Dilip Kumar

This majestic white tiger at an US zoo is turning heads online. Watch

MS Dhoni turns 40, Sachin Tendulkar shares wish with nostalgic pic

This Bangla rendition of Five Hundred Miles by two boys is winning hearts. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP