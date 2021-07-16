Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana MC to promote healthy eating habits under ‘Eat Smart Challenge’
others

Ludhiana MC to promote healthy eating habits under ‘Eat Smart Challenge’

The civic body has roped in NGOs, college principals, and dieticians to help spread awareness among the residents, especially the youth
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON JUL 16, 2021 01:20 AM IST
Municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal addressing the members of an NGO, college principals, and dieticians at the MC’s Zone D office on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The municipal corporation (MC) will spread awareness among the residents about healthy eating and hygienic food under the union government’s ‘Eat Smart Challenge’.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal conducted a meeting with NGOs, college principals, and dieticians in this regard at the MC Zone D office on Thursday. The participants were roped in to spread awareness among the residents especially the youth regarding healthy eating habits.

During the meeting, the participants discussed how social media platforms can be used to spread awareness.

They also discussed steps to promote Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) certification, especially for the vendors and small eateries. Registration with MC and the health department will be made mandatory. Also, it was contemplated to organise a ‘Food Mela’ in the city to promote hygienic food items.

Rahul Verma, a member of Sambhav NGO, said they also deliberated on the need to apprise street vendors of hygienic practices. The civic body has also roped in colleges to ensure that healthy food practices are adopted in the college canteens. Awareness programmes will also be held in schools and colleges.

Sabharwal said that eating ‘smart’ means eating healthy, and it was the first meeting held under the challenge introduced by the union government to promote health through hygienic eating habits. MC will soon start the awareness drives at ground level.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Meet Delhi’s ‘Nest man’ who is building homes for hundreds of birds

Psst, a bite please! Woman voices thoughts of her cats, leaves netizens giggling

Passenger invites cab driver for helicopter ride, he shares video

Baby elephant gets a trunk massage to help clear its nose. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra SSC result
PM Modi
Malik movie review
Rishabh Pant
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Zika cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP