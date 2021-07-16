Ludhiana MC to promote healthy eating habits under ‘Eat Smart Challenge’

The municipal corporation (MC) will spread awareness among the residents about healthy eating and hygienic food under the union government’s ‘Eat Smart Challenge’.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal conducted a meeting with NGOs, college principals, and dieticians in this regard at the MC Zone D office on Thursday. The participants were roped in to spread awareness among the residents especially the youth regarding healthy eating habits.

During the meeting, the participants discussed how social media platforms can be used to spread awareness.

They also discussed steps to promote Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) certification, especially for the vendors and small eateries. Registration with MC and the health department will be made mandatory. Also, it was contemplated to organise a ‘Food Mela’ in the city to promote hygienic food items.

Rahul Verma, a member of Sambhav NGO, said they also deliberated on the need to apprise street vendors of hygienic practices. The civic body has also roped in colleges to ensure that healthy food practices are adopted in the college canteens. Awareness programmes will also be held in schools and colleges.

Sabharwal said that eating ‘smart’ means eating healthy, and it was the first meeting held under the challenge introduced by the union government to promote health through hygienic eating habits. MC will soon start the awareness drives at ground level.