Ludhiana night curfew: People rush home, shops down shutters as clock strikes 6

A 1, 500-strong police force and around 50 personnel from the quick response team (QRT) got into action mode on Tuesday evening to enforce the 6pm-curfew in keeping with the state government’s latest directives to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections.

Though the curfew was to begin at 6pm, shopkeepers were to bring their shutters down by 5pm. Most shopkeepers at Chaura Bazar, Books Market, Ghumar Mandi, Jawahar Nagar Camp, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, Model Town and Sarabha Nagar were seen pulling the shutters down on their own but at some places, there was confusion over the timings, with many shopkeepers under the impression that they could operate till 6pm.

But once the curfew kicked in, all prominent markets wore a deserted look and only a few people were seen walking on the streets.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP, headquarters) J Elanchezian said that earlier the cops were getting shops closed at 8pm but on Tuesday, they began the drive at 5pm.

“Checkpoints were also installed at various locations in the city for proper enforcement of night curfew. Action will be taken against residents found violating the orders,” he said while adding that only chemist shops and hospitals are allowed to operate after 5pm.

Ajay Kumar, a garment shop owner in Chaura Bazar, said that at 5pm sharp, cops came and asked them to close their shops. “We thought the curfew would start at 6pm. We didn’t even get time to pack up properly,” he said.

Jagjit Singh, an eatery owner near Old Session Chowk said, “We had to close our shop too early. Usually, people visit the shop in the evening to eat. The restrictions have brought our earnings down by at least 90%.”