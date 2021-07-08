Ludhiana: No new deaths for second day in row, 19 Covid infections added to tally

Nineteen new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ludhiana on Wednesday while no death was reported for the second consecutive day.

The number of active cases too fell below 200 and settled at 197.

The total number of deaths in Ludhiana since the beginning of the pandemic is 2,087 while the total number of cases is 87,085.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma appealed to people to avoid stepping out unnecessarily and strictly observe Covid-19 appropriate behaviour even after getting the vaccine.

Addressing Ludhiana residents in his weekly Facebook live session, the DC said crowding must be avoided and people must wear a mask, maintain social distance, wash hands frequently and get vaccination immediately to build herd immunity.

He said that as per doctors, the third wave may hit due to violations of Covid-19 protocols and if we follow the rules and get the life-saving jab, we can prevent the wave.

Reiterating the need for people to get vaccinated immediately, Varinder Kumar Sharma said the vaccine is a shield in the fight against the pandemic and there is a stock of 25,000 doses of vaccine with Ludhiana.

He said that vaccination against Covid-19 is critical to break the chain of transmission and the administration has already stepped up the pace of vaccination.