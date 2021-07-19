Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: One dead, nine found infected with Covid in 24 hours
others

Ludhiana: One dead, nine found infected with Covid in 24 hours

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said that till date, 87,230 patients have tested positive for Covid out of which 85,007 have recovered and 2,093 succumbed.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 12:18 AM IST
The fresh cases include four patients from outpatient departments. (Bloomberg)

A 54-year-old man from Jamalpur died while nine patients tested positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Sunday. Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said that till date, 87,230 patients have tested positive out of which 85,007 have recovered and 2,093 succumbed.

The district currently has 130 active cases.

Presently, no patient from the district is on ventilator-support. The fresh cases include four patients from outpatient departments. No mucormycosis (black fungus) case was reported on Sunday

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP