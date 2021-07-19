Ludhiana: One dead, nine found infected with Covid in 24 hours

A 54-year-old man from Jamalpur died while nine patients tested positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Sunday. Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said that till date, 87,230 patients have tested positive out of which 85,007 have recovered and 2,093 succumbed.

The district currently has 130 active cases.

Presently, no patient from the district is on ventilator-support. The fresh cases include four patients from outpatient departments. No mucormycosis (black fungus) case was reported on Sunday