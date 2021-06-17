Ludhiana players thrilled to be back on practice fields

The state sports department has allowed practice in stadiums, grounds and sports academies from Wednesday and the players couldn’t be more thrilled.

However, the sportspersons will have to abide the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), wear masks and follow social distancing norms.

The nod to open the sports venues has come two months after restrictions were clamped owing to a raging second wave of Covid in the state.

The players said that now they will be able to work on their fitness level and learn proper techniques which they have missed while practising alone at home.

District sports officer Ravinder Singh said, “We have allowed the players who are participating in national and international level events of all games to practise at the stadium from today. The coaches have been informed and players will report at the venues for practice.”

Basketball players were seen practising at the Guru Nanak Stadium on Wednesday while their coaches were guiding them. As per the players, they have last attended their training sessions on April 2 after which the stadium was closed for practice due to spike in Covid cases.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary of Punjab Basketball Association, said, “Practice is essential for all sportspersons and the authorities have finally opened the stadium. We have called players today and training session has been started. The coaches will ensure that players are following the stipulated norms.”

Sixteen-year-old Prince Kumar, who aims to become a Judo coach, said, “I am glad that I will be able to practise at the multipurpose hall with other team members. For the last two months, I was at home like the others and faced difficultly in concentrating. The online sessions are helpful but practising in front of the coach and with team members can improve our techniques in a much better way.”

Kumar had bagged a gold medal in the Commonwealth Judo championship held in Jaipur in 2018 and is practising for the Khelo Indian Games scheduled to be held this year.