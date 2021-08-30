Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana police commissioner wants the force to be 'present', 'punctual' and 'prepared'
others

Ludhiana police commissioner wants the force to be ‘present’, ‘punctual’ and ‘prepared’

Ludhiana police commissioner Naunihal Singh has issued instructions to all senior officers of the department to always be prepared and armed with all information pertaining to any case within their jurisdiction
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON AUG 30, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Ludhiana police commissioner Naunihal Singh asserted that all efforts will be made to bring about behavioural change in police personnel, especially those who deal directly with the public. (HT FILE)

Recently appointed police commissioner Naunihal Singh has instructed the force to work on the principle of 3 Ps – ‘present’, ‘punctual’ and ‘prepared’.

He has issued instructions to all senior officers of the department to always be prepared and armed with all information pertaining to any case within their jurisdiction.

The senior official also released two phone numbers – 0161-2414934 and 7837018650 -where people can contact him for appointments related to any complaints.

He also asserted that all efforts will be made to bring about behavioural change in police personnel, especially those who deal directly with the public.

“Special training will be given to the personnel to improve public dealing so that people who approach the police do not face any harassment,” he said.

Disclosing figures of snatchings reported in the city between August 21 and 28, Singh stated that as many as 19 cases were registered out of the 23 calls that were received pertaining to snatching incidents.

In comparison, only ten cases of snatchings have been registered between August 1 and 20, against 53 calls received. “This doesn’t mean the crime graph has gone up. We are registering quick FIRs for speedy redressal of complaints,” he said.

Naunihal also stated that there are many unsung heroes in the force who contribute a lot with their work but are not recognised. “We will be facilitating such unsung heroes based on the credentials,” he added.

