Ludhiana police crack down on illegal firecracker shops with surprise inspection at Grain Market

With only one day left for Diwali celebrations to hit, joint commissioner of police (JCP, city) Narinder Bhargav, along with other officials, on Friday night conducted a surprise check at the wholesale firecrackers market set up at the Grain Market near Jalandhar bypass.

The JCP found that at least 40 firecrackers shops had been established, much higher than the figure of 13 that had been sanctioned by the police department.

Following the inspection, Bhargav ordered immediate closure of the illegal shops and also directed the police stations concerned to take action against the violators.

The JCP, meanwhile, also reviewed the safety arrangements made at the firecrackers market and asked the shopkeepers to keep buckets of sand, water tanks and fire extinguishers in place as part of the preparedness measures.

He added that complaints had been received regarding some of the shopkeepers having made partitions within the allotted spaces for subletting part of the space to other vendors, following which, the raid was conducted.

Police also conducted a raid at a city godown and recovered firecrackers, Later, the owner of the godown produced permission following which the police did not take action against him.