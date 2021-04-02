Ludhiana police get 10,000 eyes in city as pvt CCTVs linked with control room

The police have connected private closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras with the control room.

The drive was started at one police station four months ago, which has now been extended to 10 police stations with nearly 10,000 CCTVs linked.

According to the commissioner of police, Rakesh Agrawal, the target is to attach private CCTVs to all 29 police stations. With this, the police will manage to keep tabs on movements in streets, which will help them prevent and detect crime.

The police have been linking CCTVs installed outside markets, shops, factories and commercial complexes with the police control room using the internet. The SHOs of police stations will also have access to the CCTVs.

Under the Safe City Project, the police had installed CCTVs at all major points, places, roads and crossroads of the city but the cameras do not cover internal roads. In such a scenario, the police have to wait to procure CCTV access from people.

“The SHOs have been asked to hold meetings with local shopkeepers, market associations, factory owners to get their CCTVs linked with the police control room,” said the police chief.

“The CCTVs will also help in tracing vehicle-lifting incidents, burglaries and clashes,” he added.