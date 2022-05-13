Ludhiana | Police post in-charge held for accepting bribe, head constable escapes

The Vigilance Bureau on Friday arrested a police post in-charge while accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 to lodge an FIR.

The accused has been identified as ASI Ashok Kumar, who was deputed as in-charge of Basant Park police post . A head constable, identified as Raj Gopal, managed to escape from the spot.

They have been booked under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act.

The FIR has been lodged based on the complaint of Harpreet Singh of Lapran village. He stated that he was assaulted by some people and had filed a complaint with the police. However, Kumar and Gopal sought ₹10,000 as bribe to lodge the FIR and the deal was cracked at ₹5,000. He then filed a complaint with the Vigilance Bureau.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Vigilance Bureau) Rupinder Singh stated that the ASI was arrested red-handed while accepting the bribe. He will be produced in court on Saturday.

