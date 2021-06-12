Ludhiana Police tracing woman wanted by FBI

Ludhiana The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the principal federal law enforcement agency in the US, has sought the district police’s help via the CBI’s Interpol unit, to trace a woman. The suspect Jaswin Kaur is wanted for kidnapping and threatening witnesses with death or grave injuries in the US. The FBI legal attache has already sent two representations to the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI’s) Interpol unit; these were sent to the Ludhiana Police on April 29 and May 19.

According to these representations, the FBI suspects that the woman is hiding in Ludhiana or its surrounding areas. The FBI also added that the woman is operating her two e-mail accounts from Apple i-phones and is using the internet network of Airtel. The FBI added that it would share more information about the woman and the case with the officer concerned in a video call.

Sources added that the woman was changing her location to avoid being traced and Ludhiana Rural and Khanna police have been roped in to trace the woman. Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP, City) Deepak Pareek said the police were following due procedure to trace the woman and any information would be shared with relevant authorities.