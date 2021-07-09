Ludhiana: Posing as passengers, miscreants rob taxi driver of vehicle

Posing as passengers, three miscreants robbed a taxi driver of his Toyota Innova car and ₹3,000 cash near Zone-D office of the municipal corporation in Sarabha Nagar. Division Number 5 police have registered a case against unidentified persons.

Complainant Gurdeep Singh, 46, of Patti Sekhwa village of Barnala, said that on Wednesday, three men contacted him for hiring his taxi to Jalandhar. When he refused, the men asked him to drop them off at Ludhiana to which he agreed and settled the deal at ₹1,900.

Gurdeep said that on the way, they stopped at a filling station near Jalaldiwal where one of the accused paid for the fuel with a debit card.

The men had initially asked Gurdeep to drop them near Bharat Nagar Chowk but when they reached there, the trio asked him to take them to Sarabha Nagar. When they reached near the Zone-D office in Sarabha Nagara, the accused tried to strangulate Gurdeep with a piece of cloth but he managed to free himself and jumped out of the car.

The accused then drove off his car. The complainant also lost his wallet containing ₹3,000 cash and other important documents which were kept in the car.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Hardev Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) in the area to identify the accused.