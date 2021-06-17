Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana post office employee, husband booked for stealing 36 lakh

The case has been registered over a year after two residents of Dugri Phase 2 filed a complaint against the accused couple alleging that they stole the money from their savings accounts at the post office
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 01:49 AM IST
A hunt is on to arrest the accused couple. (Representational photo)

The Division 5 police have booked a post office employee and her husband for stealing 36 lakh from the accounts of two Dugri residents.

The accused employee is identified as Harbans Kaur of Sunrise Colony and her husband is Gurdeep Sarpal.

The case has been registered over a year after Jasleen Kaur and Rajinder Kaur, both residents of Dugri Phase 2, filed a complaint against the accused couple.

Jasleen had lodged the complaint against the couple on February 21, 2020, accusing them of stealing the amount from her savings account at the post office.

A similar complaint was lodged by Rajinder Kaur on March 3, 2020.

Investigation officer sub-inspector Kulbir Singh said a case under sections 408, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

