Ludhiana records 13 deaths, highest single-day toll this year

Thirteen people lost their battle to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours even as 1, 136 more tested positive for the virus, health officials said on Tuesday. This is the highest single-day toll of the year so far.

The previous high was recorded on March 30 when 11 persons died due to the infection. On April 26, April 24, April 19 and March 28, Ludhiana had recorded 10 deaths each. On all other days this year, the death count remained in single digit.

The all-time high of deaths was recorded during the first wave when the district recorded 18 deaths each on August 31 and September 3.

The district’s toll currently stands at 1, 322 while the cumulative tally of cases is 51,492. There are 7, 462 active cases in Ludhiana at present.

Mounting cases put stress on medical infra

The rising cases are mounting pressure on the medical infrastructure of the district. Currently, 1, 094 beds in private hospitals and 119 in government hospitals are occupied by Covid patients. As many as 31 patients are also on ventilator support at government hospitals, a sharp rise from Monday’s figure of 24.

Those who succumbed to the virus on Tuesday include seven men and six women, the youngest being a 39-year-old male resident of Madhopuri. Of these, most of the deaths were reported from rural areas.

Among the women who died are an 88-year-old from Udham Singh Nagar, an 80-year-old from Sherpur, a 75-year-old from Subhash Nagar, a 60-year-old resident of Shivpuri, a 59-year-old resident of Basant Nagar and a 45-year-old from Dashmesh Nagar.

The men who died, besides the 39-year-old, have been identified as a 68-year-old resident of Aman Nagar, a 67-year-old of Ghungrana village, a 63-year-old resident of Jugiana village, a 58-year-old resident of Macchiwara, a 51-year-old resident of New Satnam Nagar and a 50-year-old resident of Azad Nagar.

Bittu takes stock of isolation wards

Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Ravneet Singh Bittu on Tuesday visited the Ludhiana civil hospital and took stock of the isolation wards and beds there. After holding a meeting with officials at the Civil Hospital, Bittu inspected isolation wards and all essential equipment being used for treatment of Covid patients.

He also asked the drug department to keep a check on the alleged hoarding of oxygen and other essential drugs and said this will be dealt with a heavy hand and the perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to book.

