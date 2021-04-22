Ludhiana records biggest Covid spike of 879 cases

Covid cases in Ludhiana continued to soar with as many as 879 fresh cases being reported in the last 24 hours. This is the highest-ever single-day count recorded in the district since the pandemic outbreak last year. The previous high was recorded just four days ago on April 17, with 835 positive cases.

As many as seven persons also succumbed to the virus, health officials said on Wednesday. The deceased include four males and three females. The men who lost their lives include a 65-year-old resident of Kochhar Market area, a 46-year-old resident of Sahnewal, a 56-year-old resident of Janta Nagar and a 57-year-old resident of Giaspura. Among the women who lost their lives are an 84-year-old resident of Sarabha Nagar, a 43-year-old from Vishkarma Nagar and a 45-year-old from Guru Nanak Nagar.

The fresh cases took the cumulative count of infections to 45, 478, out of which 38,921 patients have recovered and 1, 265 have succumbed. The district currently has 5, 292 active cases. A total of 7, 075 patients are currently in home quarantine.

Taking stock of the situation, deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma stated the rising number of cases is putting pressure on the health infrastructure and people are scanning online portals to check for bed availability. “Currently, 83 beds are occupied in government hospitals while in private hospitals, the number stands at 750,” he said, adding that the administration is taking steps to increase the number of beds in private hospitals

He also appealed to residents to continue adhering to Covid safety norms to keep the infection at bay as the situation is worsening day by day.

Nurse shortage in civil hospital

The rising cases have also led to a shortage of healthcare workers at civil hospital. The hospital urgently needs 20 nurses and attendants. Interested candidates can approach the office of the senior medical officer.

Won’t shut down factories, don’t leave: DC to migrants

Posting a video message on social media, Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma appealed to migrant labourers to not leave the city and assured them that factories won’t be closed. “It has come to my knowledge that migrants are leaving and hiring private buses to take them to their hometown. It is my sincere appeal to the migrants to not to leave so that we can contain the spread of virus. We will be taking action against private buses and are already issuing challans for violations,” he said.