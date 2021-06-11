Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana residents accuse police of harassment, stage protest

The protest continued for at least two and a half hours; later, the local leaders intervened following which the protestors left the place
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 01:04 AM IST
Residents of Ghora Colony protesting outside division number 3 police station in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The residents of Ghoda Colony staged a protest outside the division number 3 police station against the cops for allegedly harassing them and for rounding up family members of an accused in a murder bid.

The protest continued for at least two and a half hours. Later, the local leaders intervened following which the protestors left the place.

Chaudhary Yashpal, councillor from ward number 8, said that on Wednesday, at least 150 police personnel conducted a raid at Ghoda Colony to arrest Ajju, who is wanted in an attempt to murder case.

The councillor alleged that Ajju was not at home, but the police rounded up his father and other relatives and took them to the police station to pressurise them to share information about Ajju. He also alleged that the police had raided some other houses as well in the middle of the night. The police kicked at the doors of the houses and harassed locals. Kin of Ajju stated that they had already disowned him and the police personnel, despite being aware of the same, are harassing them.

Ajju is a member of jailed gangster Puneet Bains. Following violent clashes between gangs of Puneet Bains and Shubham Mota, the division number 3 police had lodged an FIR against the Ajju and 50 others for attempting a murder bid.

When contacted, sub-inspector Madhu Bala, SHO at division number 3 police station, refuted the allegations levelled by the locals. The SHO added that the police had conducted the raid to arrest Ajju, who was not present at home. The police came back and did not disturb any other person, she said.

