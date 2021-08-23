Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana residents thrash man over theft bid
others

Ludhiana residents thrash man over theft bid

The man broke open the lock of the boot space of a scooter parked in the street and tried to steal valuables
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 01:50 AM IST
Sub-inspector Balkar Singh, SHO at Shimlapuri police station, said the police have been questioning the accused and will lodge an FIR after investigation. (Representative photo)

The residents of Janta Nagar thrashed a man for attempting to steal valuables from a scooter on Sunday and handed him over to the police.

The locals said that they noticed the man taking rounds of the street on Sunday evening. Suddenly, he broke open the lock of the boot space of a scooter parked in the street and tried to steal valuables.

The owner of the scooter noticed him and raised an alarm. The alerted locals then nabbed the man and thrashed him.

Amarjit Singh, a local, said that the man appeared to be high on drugs.

Sub-inspector Balkar Singh, SHO at Shimlapuri police station, said the police have been questioning the accused and will lodge an FIR after investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

ED raids conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s bungalow on Chennai outskirts

Vij hospitalised as his oxygen levels drop

Panchkula reports no new case; tricity’s daily count back to single digit

6 yrs on, GMADA fails to approve layout plan to develop Sector 90
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP