Ludhiana residents unhappy with MC’s move to shut rose garden for 4 hours in noon

The unanticipated decision of the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) to keep the doors of Nehru Rose Garden shut for four hours — 11am to 3pm — has left many residents disappointed.

The residents have demanded that the MC should keep the garden open for visitors from 5am to 10 pm as it used to be earlier. There are many who come to spend leisure time in the afternoon and have to face dejection when they are not allowed inside.

The garden, which is among the prominent parks of the city, is the favourite haunt for walkers and workout enthusiasts.

One of the residents of Maya Nagar, Suraj said, “The MC does not allow any of the management committees to close the gates of the public parks, but the civic body itself is shutting down the garden for four hours. This is among the favourite places of children as swings have also been installed in the garden besides the open playing area. During winters, elderly go for a walk on sunny days there.”

A resident of Ghumar Mandi area, Babanpreet Singh, said, “At times, it looks embarrassing when we enter the park with children and couples are sitting at different points, especially during the afternoon. This move might reduce their numbers, but the MC should not restrict the entry of visitors to the park. Rakh Bagh remains open for the entire day. The rose garden should also be open as everyone visits the park as per their convenience and such restrictions give a harrowing time to the visitors.”

Meanwhile, MC officials said it was a precautionary measure taken in the view of Covid-19 situation and the civic body also takes up cleanliness drive in the garden during these hours.

MC junior engineer Kirpal Singh said, “The decision to keep the garden shut for four hours was made last year by the higher authorities due to the pandemic. As machinery is also used for maintenance, the garden is closed to avoid any mishap. We have not received any official complaint or objection in this regard from the residents.”

Mini Rose Garden all set for an upgrade

To give a new look to the mini rose garden situated in Kidwai Nagar (old city), MC started a project for its renovation and refurbishment on Wednesday. The project worth ₹3.48 crore will be taken up under the smart city mission and is likely to end within a year.

MC will take up different works, including softscaping, setting up of a musical fountain, cafeteria, badminton court, pergolas, canopy, and open gym among other works.

However, many Congress leaders and supporters gathered for inauguration of the project were seen without masks. MLA Surinder Dawar, however, said they had asked the workers to follow the guidelines. “We continuously appealed everyone to follow the Covid safety norms and guidelines,” he added.