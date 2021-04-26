Ludhiana runs out of Covid vaccine

The district has run out of both Covishield and Covaxin stocks, with only around 100 vaccine doses available at the civil hospital. These will also run out by mid-Tuesday.

Due to the low stocks, the vaccines were administered to just 8,822 residents on Monday, while the number was 13,276 on Sunday despite the lockdown and 17,003 on Saturday.

The health department had already stopped supply to around 75 private hospitals in mid-April.

Civil surgeon Sukhjeevan Kakkar confirmed that the health department had only around 100 doses of vaccine, which will be administered at the civil hospital on Tuesday. “We are expecting more supplies by Tuesday evening, as we had placed an order for around 1 lakh doses recently. The state government will allot the quota to districts after receiving supply from the central government,” he added.

Adequate remdesivir available: Top cop

Amid reports of blackmarketing of remdesivir injections in Ludhiana, commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal took to social media on Monday to say that there is no shortage of the injection in the district and the administration was ensuring adequate supply at all Covid care hospitals.

He said hospitals had been requested not to blindly prescribe the injection, as not more than 0.5% may actually need it.

