Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: Sarpanch’s husband goes missing after threatening suicide
others

Ludhiana: Sarpanch’s husband goes missing after threatening suicide

In video message that was received by several people, including the sarpanch, the man claimed he was about to jump into a canal as he was duped of his money
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 12:54 AM IST
The sarpanch’s husband had also claimed in the video that the cousin had encroached a part of the panchayat land and forced him to record a statement in his favour in the court. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The husband of a Congress sarpanch in Macchiwara went missing on Saturday night after sending out a video message in which he threatened to kill himself.

In the message that has been received by several people, the man had claimed that he was going to jump into the Sirhind Canal as two villagers, including his cousin and a panchayat member, had duped him of his money.

Police, however, have not found his body so far. No FIR has been lodged yet as cops are trying to trace the man.

The sarpanch, meanwhile, said that her husband had recently sold a piece of land and received 3.25 lakh in lieu of it. As soon as he had received the money, one of his cousins had borrowed it from him, stating that he needed to repay a bank loan. The sarpanch’s husband lent him the money but the cousin reportedly refused to repay it.

The sarpanch’s husband had also claimed in the video that the cousin had encroached a part of the panchayat land and forced him to record a statement in his favour in the court.

Machhiwara station house officer (SHO), inspector Rajesh Thakur said no one saw the man jumping into the canal. “However, we have launched a search operation,” said the SHO. According to villagers, the sarpanch’s husband is already debit-ridden and had attempted suicide a year ago as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

APJ Abdul Kalam’s bust entirely made of scrap installed by Indian Railways

Doggo’s playtime with elderly owner on merry-go-round may melt your heart

Shy cat hides behind vet while taking vaccines. Clip is too cute to miss

Sweet video of an armadillo may remind you of Pokemon. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP