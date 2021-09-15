Ludhiana schools celebrate Hindi Diwas

BVM, Dugri

Sampda, TGT Hindi, BVM High School, Dugri, oriented the students about the importance of Hindi language and how celebrating the day helps in sustaining traditional values. Various activities were organised to mark the day. Students of Classes 3 and 4 recited poems whereas students of Classes 5, 6 and 7 wrote slogans. To pay tribute to the official language of India, Hindi dictation and writing competitions were also planned. A fun-filled antakshari activity was conducted for the students of Classes 8, 9 and 10.

Ram Lal Bhasin School

Ram Lal Bhasin Public School celebrated Hindi Diwas. The day commenced with a school assembly. Students of Class 10 gave speeches. The faculty members of the school also delivered their views on the importance of this day. Principal Raman Oberoi said that Hindi reminds us of our true identity and binds the nation as a well-knit family.

BCM, Basant Avenue

The primary students of BCM School, Basant Avenue, Dugri Road, took part in fancy dress and poem recitation activities. The students of middle wing took part in a quiz contest. Students of Classes 9 and 10 participated in a speech giving competition. Students decorated the display panel with beautiful posters. Principal Vandna Shahi congratulated everyone on the occasion

BCM, Pakhowal Road

The students of BCM School, Pakhowal Road, highlighted the significance of the language through their slogans, speeches and recitation. Students also shared some Hindi proverbs and explained them. Principal JP Singh spoke about the importance of Hindi language.

Atam Public School holds motivational session

Atam Public School organised an interactive motivational session for secondary and senior secondary students. Munish Jindal, founder, and CEO of Hover Robotix, founding president of MEN TORX Global, and an alumnus of the school, was the guest of honour. He encouraged the students to learn to accept challenges and be self-dependent.