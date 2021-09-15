Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana schools celebrate Hindi Diwas
others

Ludhiana schools celebrate Hindi Diwas

BVM, Dugri Sampda, TGT Hindi, BVM High School, Dugri, oriented the students about the importance of Hindi language and how celebrating the day helps in sustaining traditional values
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Students of BVM High School, Dugri, Ludhiana, showcasing their posters. (HT Photo)

BVM, Dugri

Sampda, TGT Hindi, BVM High School, Dugri, oriented the students about the importance of Hindi language and how celebrating the day helps in sustaining traditional values. Various activities were organised to mark the day. Students of Classes 3 and 4 recited poems whereas students of Classes 5, 6 and 7 wrote slogans. To pay tribute to the official language of India, Hindi dictation and writing competitions were also planned. A fun-filled antakshari activity was conducted for the students of Classes 8, 9 and 10.

Ram Lal Bhasin School

Ram Lal Bhasin Public School celebrated Hindi Diwas. The day commenced with a school assembly. Students of Class 10 gave speeches. The faculty members of the school also delivered their views on the importance of this day. Principal Raman Oberoi said that Hindi reminds us of our true identity and binds the nation as a well-knit family.

BCM, Basant Avenue

The primary students of BCM School, Basant Avenue, Dugri Road, took part in fancy dress and poem recitation activities. The students of middle wing took part in a quiz contest. Students of Classes 9 and 10 participated in a speech giving competition. Students decorated the display panel with beautiful posters. Principal Vandna Shahi congratulated everyone on the occasion

RELATED STORIES

BCM, Pakhowal Road

The students of BCM School, Pakhowal Road, highlighted the significance of the language through their slogans, speeches and recitation. Students also shared some Hindi proverbs and explained them. Principal JP Singh spoke about the importance of Hindi language.

Atam Public School holds motivational session

Atam Public School organised an interactive motivational session for secondary and senior secondary students. Munish Jindal, founder, and CEO of Hover Robotix, founding president of MEN TORX Global, and an alumnus of the school, was the guest of honour. He encouraged the students to learn to accept challenges and be self-dependent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ludhiana: Police posts to be abolished, change of jurisdiction in the offing

Haryana Roadways employees come in support of protesting Punjab Roadways contractual staff

PhD scholar Rehmani is Punjab Shahi Imam

Women behind fake vaccination camp in Moga wanted easy money
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP