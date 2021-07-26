Ludhiana schools to reopen today, with precautions

Private schools are all set to open for physical classes from Monday, for the first time this academic session.

After being closed due to the pandemic outbreak in March 2020, the schools had reopened in October 2020 for Classes 9 to 12 but were shut again in March 2021 as the cases started to surge with the onset of the second wave. The state government had recently issues directions to reopen all schools in view of the improving situation.

Majority of the private schools will start at 7.30 or 7.40 am and will get over by 12.30 or 2pm.

Safety strategies

At several schools, students have been asked to come on alternate days to avoid crowding.

Kundan Vidya Mandir School principal Navita Puri said, “We are reopening the school for students of classes 10 to 12. Adequate Covid safety measures have been put in place. Over 80% parents consented to send their wards to school. We are also receiving queries from parents of junior class students regarding reopening of school.”

Parents have been asked to pick-and-drop their wards on their own from the school.

Harmeet Kaur Waraich, principal of Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Road, said, “At least 90% parents have agreed to send their wards to school. We have increased the number of rooms to accommodate students and one student will be seated on each bench to maintain social distancing. We will abide by all Covid-19 norms.”

Govt schools to open from Wednesday

Government schools, meanwhile, will reopen for physical classes from Wednesday as the state education department has directed them to hold parent-teacher meetings on July 26 and 27.

For parent-teacher meetings, many schools have asked students to report roll-number wise or in alphabetic order and time slots have been allotted accordingly.

During the meeting, school teachers will inform parents regarding the performance of their ward in the tests held in July and regarding the preparation for National Achievement survey.

Pradeep Sharma, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Lalton Kalan, said, “During the parent-teacher meet, we will ask parents to submit the consent form and also motivate them to get their ward vaccinated if she/he is 18 years or above. We will also ensure that social distancing is maintained when the school reopens on July 28. Students will be asked to wear masks and if a student is 18 or above and not vaccinated, then she/he will not be allowed to attend physical classes.”