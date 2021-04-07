Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana sees 5 more Covid deaths, toll reaches 1,182
Ludhiana sees 5 more Covid deaths, toll reaches 1,182

The latest fatalities include an 84-year-old man from Jodhan, a 71-year-old woman from Payal, a 64-year-old male from Khanna, a 57-year-old man from Khanna and a 52-year-old woman from Abdullahpur Basti.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 01:27 AM IST
Ludhiana now has 2,876 active cases. The fresh cases took the cumulative count to 36, 774 and the death toll to 1,182. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Five persons died while 401 others tested positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

The fresh cases took the cumulative count to 36, 774 and the death toll to 1,182.

Ludhiana now has 2,876 active cases.

The new infections include three health care workers, seven teachers, two students and international travelers. The teachers are from Government Nursing College, Narangwal, Government High School, Rurka, Government High School, Daad, AS Model School, Khanna, MGM Dugri, and GNE Khanna. The students are from GNE College.

14, 012 people inoculated

As many as 14, 012 people turned up for Covid vaccination at various government and private health centres in Ludhiana on Monday. These include 5, 086 senior citizens and 7, 875 comorbid people aged between 45 and 59. So far, 2, 61, 576 people in the district have been inoculated against the virus.

