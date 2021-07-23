Ludhiana: SIT to probe attempt-to-murder case against former SAD councilor, others

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the attempt-to-murder case registered against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s former councilor Tanvir Dhaliwal and five others.

Dhaliwal claimed that the police have lodged an FIR without investigation.

He, along with former cabinet minister and adviser to former chief minister (CM) Parkash Singh Badal, Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal, MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, SAD district president Ranjit Singh Dhillon and former MLA Harish Rai Dhandha met the police commissioner seeking a probe.

The SIT comprises joint commissioner of police (JCP, headquarters) J Elanchezhian, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja and inspector Sukhdeb Singh, who is the SHO of Sadar police station.

Dhaliwal alleged that the man had reported the matter to the police at 10pm on Tuesday and by 10.45pm, the Sadar police lodged an FIR without any investigation. He also claimed that he was at home at the time of the incident.

He further added that the complainant in the case, Prem Singh of Omaxe Flats, has a monetary dispute with Mintu Grewal, who is one of the accused, due to which the former lodged a fake case.

The Sadar police had on Tuesday had booked Dhanvir Dhaliwal, Mintu Grewal, Ravi Sekhon, Amit Kumar, Simran Singh and an unidentified person in an attempt-to-murder case.

The complainant alleged that the accused had chased him and opened fire at him. He escaped unhurt after the bullet missed the target, he claimed.